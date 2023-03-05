in Music News

Halsey’s “Die 4 Me,” XG’s “Left Right” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Die 4 Me” and “Left Right” debut on the pop chart.

Halsey’s “Die 4 Me” and XG’s “Left Right” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #51, “Die 4 Me” joins this week’s Top 40 at #39. The Halsey single received 524 spins during the February 26-March 4 tracking period; the spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 392.

“Left Right,” which ranked as the #43 song last week, earns this week’s listing at #40. XG’s breakthrough radio single posted a tracking period play count of 502, which exceeds last week’s spin figure by 145 plays.

