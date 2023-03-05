in Music News

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Spends 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 2nd Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary

“Flowers” remains the biggest song at both radio formats.

Miley Cyrus - Flowers video screenshot | Columbia

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” unsurprisingly extends its reign atop the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts. The smash enjoys a third week at #1 on the pop chart, while nothing a second week as Hot AC’s top song.

— “Flowers” received ~18,968 pop spins during the February 26-March 4 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 246.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” holds at #2, while The Weeknd’s “Die For You” stays at #3 on the pop chart.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” rises one spot to #4, as Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” drops a spot to #5.

— “Flowers” meanwhile keeps the Hot AC throne with ~6,733 tracking period spins (+311).

Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” stays at #2, while David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” remains at #3.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” enjoys a one-place lift to #4, and “Unholy” drops a level to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

