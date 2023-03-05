in Music News

RAYE & 070 Shake’s “Escapism,” Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” Officially Enter Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Escapism.” and “Calm Down” earn Top 10 positions at pop.

RAYE & 070 Shake’s “Escapism.” and Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” each continue their climbs at US pop radio this week. The two hit singles officially secure Top 10 positions on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Escapism,” which received ~9,613 spins during the February 26-March 4 tracking period, rises two spots to #9. This week’s spin count bests last week’s figure by a healthy 1,305 spins.

Also up two places, “Calm Down” rises to #10 on this week’s edition of the pop chart. The Rema-Selena Gomez collaboration posted a tracking period play count of ~8,710, reflecting a gain of 610.

