Zoe Gara Wears Crop Top, Showcases Amazing Figure In New Instagram Pictures

Zoe Gara’s social following unsurprisingly continues to grow — and this post probably will not hurt.

Zoe Gara's social influence continues to grow | Via @zoegara

When Headline Planet first featured Zoe Gara, the increasingly popular influence was approaching 750,000 followers on the platform.

She is now nearing 875,000 — and continuing to deliver stellar content.

Her Sunday post is a shining example of such stellar content. The multi-picture gallery finds Zoe rocking red panties and a cropped Dolce & Gabanna shirt. All showcasing the model’s famously stunning figure, the gallery is unsurprisingly proving resonant with followers and fellow influencers.

The new gallery follows, as do several other standout posts from Zoe Gara.

Zoe gara

mm

