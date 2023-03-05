Fall Out Boy’s “Love From The Other Side” Spends 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Fall Out Boy’s “Love From The Other Side” keeps its #1 ranking on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

“Love From The Other Side” garnered ~2,770 spins during the February 26-March 4 tracking period. The format-leading count tops last week’s mark by 187 spins.

Linkin Park’s “Lost” again claims the #2 position, while Lovelytheband’s “Sail Away” rises one place to #3.

Weezer’s “Records” concurrently falls one spot to #4 on the latest Mediabase alternative chart. MANESKIN’s “THE LONELIEST” concurrently closes out the Top 5 by retaining the #5 position on this week’s listing.