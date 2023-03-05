in Music News

Fall Out Boy’s “Love From The Other Side” Spends 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“Love From The Other Side” stays atop the alt chart.

Fall Out Boy by Pamela Littky | Press photo courtesy of Fullcoverage and Elektra/FueledByRamen

Fall Out Boy’s “Love From The Other Side” keeps its #1 ranking on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

“Love From The Other Side” garnered ~2,770 spins during the February 26-March 4 tracking period. The format-leading count tops last week’s mark by 187 spins.

Linkin Park’s “Lost” again claims the #2 position, while Lovelytheband’s “Sail Away” rises one place to #3.

Weezer’s “Records” concurrently falls one spot to #4 on the latest Mediabase alternative chart. MANESKIN’s “THE LONELIEST” concurrently closes out the Top 5 by retaining the #5 position on this week’s listing.

fall out boylinkin parklove from the other sidelovelythebandmaneskinweezer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Morgan Wallen’s “Thought You Should Know” Spends 2nd Week As Country Radio’s #1 Song

Halsey’s “Die 4 Me,” XG’s “Left Right” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio