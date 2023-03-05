in Music News

Morgan Wallen’s “Thought You Should Know” Spends 2nd Week As Country Radio’s #1 Song

The Morgan Wallen song stays atop the Mediabase country chart.

Thought You Should Know video screenshot | Big Loud/Mercury/Republic

As his new album heads for #1 on the Billboard 200, Morgan Wallen’s single “Thought You Should Know” retains its place atop the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

“Thought You Should Know” spends a second week at #1 on the listing.

The #1 position signifies the song’s lead for chart points; “Thought You Should Know” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the February 26-March 4 tracking period.

Luke Combs’ “Going, Going, Gone” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, while Bailey Zimmerman’s “Rock and a Hard Place” retains the #3 spot. Lainey Wilson’s “Heart Like A Truck” (#4) spends another week at #4, and Carly Pearce’s “What He Didn’t Do” rises two spots to #5.

