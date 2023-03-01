Zara Larsson Booked To Perform On March 8 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Global pop star Zara Larsson will soon take the stage on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

According to NBC, the artist will perform her single “Can’t Tame Her” on the Wednesday, March 8 edition of the late-night talk show.

The performance will follow host Seth Meyers’ interviews with Nick Kroll and Zoe Chao. The broadcast will also feature an appearance by Urian Hackney, who will be sitting in with The 8G Band.

Complete listings follow:

Wednesday, March 1: Guests Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum) and Richard Kind (East New York). Atom Willard sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1399

Thursday, March 2: Guests Jonathan Majors (Creed III) and Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six). Atom Willard sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1400

Friday, March 3: Guests David Harbour (We Have a Ghost) and Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). Zoë Brecher sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 2/13/23)

Monday, March 6: Guests Hank Azaria (Hello, Tomorrow!) and Diane Morgan (Cunk on Earth). Urian Hackney sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1401

Tuesday, March 7: Guests Ike Barinholtz (History of the World: Part II), Melissa Barrera (Scream VI), Margaret Atwood (Old Babes in the Wood: Stories). Urian Hackney sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1402

Wednesday, March 8: Guests Nick Kroll (History of the World: Part II), Zoë Chao (Party Down), and musical guest Zara Larsson (Performance: “Can’t Tame Her”). Urian Hackney sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1403