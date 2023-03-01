in TV News

Kerry Washington To Chat, St. Vincent To Perform On March 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms the two celebrities for next Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0451 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kerry Washington during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on April 8, 2016 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Kerry Washington will appear on an upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Washington will take part in an interview on the Wednesday, March 8 edition of the flagship talk show. The broadcast will also feature a performance by St. Vincent.

As “Tonight Show” episodes typically feature at least three guests, it is possible (if not likely) that another interviewee will be announced in the coming days.

The presently confirmed listings follow:

Wednesday, March 1: Guests include Ice T, Stephanie Hsu and musical guest Adam Lambert. Show #1805

Thursday, March 2: Guests include Brendan Fraser, Tan France and musical guest Lizzy McAlpine. Show #1806

Friday, March 3: Guests include Tessa Thompson, Andy Cohen and musical guest The National. Show #1807

Monday, March 6: Guests include Chance the Rapper, Maude Apatow and musical guest Chance the Rapper. Show #1808

Tuesday, March 7: Guests include Adam Driver, Ana Gasteyer and musical guest Macklemore Ft. Morray. Show #1809

Wednesday, March 8: Guests include Kerry Washington and musical guest St. Vincent. Show #1810

