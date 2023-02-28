in TV News

Rachel Brosnahan, Matthew Rhys, Francia Raisa Appear On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

The stacked episode airs Tuesday night.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1398 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Francia Raisa during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 28, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

To support “The Sign,” award-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan drops by “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Brosnahan appears as the lead interview guest on Tuesday’s edition of the NBC talk show. The stacked broadcast also features interviews with Matthew Rhys and Francia Raisa. The former’s interview comes in support of the new “Perry Mason” season, while the latter hypes the ongoing second season of “How I Met Your Father.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will take the air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping:

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1398 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Matthew Rhys during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 28, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1398 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rachel Brosnahan during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 28, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
