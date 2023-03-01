in TV News

Riley Keough Appears On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The “Daisy Jones & The Six” star appears on “Colbert.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Riley Keough during Wednesday’s March 1, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ahead of this week’s Amazon Prime Video premiere, “Daisy Jones & The Six” star Riley Keough drops by a late-night talk show.

Keough, who plays the titular Daisy Jones in the miniseries, appears for an interview on Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The episode also features a chat with Oscar-nomianted “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star Michelle Yeoh.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to commence at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the airing, the network shared photos from the official taping.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Riley Keough during Wednesday’s March 1, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Michelle Yeoh during Wednesday’s March 1, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Michelle Yeoh during Wednesday’s March 1, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

