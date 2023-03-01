Madison Bailey Makes Appearance On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

Madison Bailey on 3/2/23 Jennifer Hudson Show | Robert Voets/Warner Bros.
Fresh off a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Madison Bailey makes another noteworthy daytime television appearance Thursday.
Hyping the new season of “Outer Banks,” the actress appears on Thursday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
During the interview, Bailey reflects on filming the new season of the hit Netflix series. She also talks about her role as a brand ambassador for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty.
Filmed in advance, the episode also features an interview with Ernie Hudson. It will air later Thursday; check local listings for the start time in your market.
For now, enjoy photos from the taping:
madison baileyobxouter banksthe Jennifer Hudson show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…