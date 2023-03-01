Madison Bailey Makes Appearance On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

Fresh off a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Madison Bailey makes another noteworthy daytime television appearance Thursday.

Hyping the new season of “Outer Banks,” the actress appears on Thursday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

During the interview, Bailey reflects on filming the new season of the hit Netflix series. She also talks about her role as a brand ambassador for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty.

Filmed in advance, the episode also features an interview with Ernie Hudson. It will air later Thursday; check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy photos from the taping: