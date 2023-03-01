Adam Lambert Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (1st Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1805 -- Pictured: Musical guest Adam Lambert performs on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
To support new album “High Drama,” Adam Lambert takes the stage for a late-night television performance.
The powerhouse performer delivers the closing musical number on Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Lambert’s performance closes an episode that also features interviews with Ice T and Stephanie Hsu. The broadcast additionally features a “Show Me Something Good” segment.
Filmed earlier in the day, the episode will hit the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Lambert’s performance should start at around 12:25AM.
First-look photos follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1805 — Pictured: Musical guest Adam Lambert performs on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1805 — Pictured: Musical guest Adam Lambert performs on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1805 — Pictured: Musical guest Adam Lambert performs on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1805 — Pictured: Musical guest Adam Lambert performs on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1805 — Pictured: Musical guest Adam Lambert performs on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1805 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and musical guest Adam Lambert during Goodnights & Credits on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1805 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Stephanie Hsu during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1805 — Pictured: (l-r) Rapper/actor Ice-T during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
adam lambert jimmy fallon nbc the tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…