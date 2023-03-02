Jenna Ortega, Hannah Waddingham, TWICE Confirmed For March 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

On the eve of release day for “Scream VI” and two days prior to her “Saturday Night Live” hosting stint, Jenna Ortega will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The actress, whose first “Tonight Show” visit was very successful, will be the lead interview guest on the March 9 broadcast.

The episode will also feature a chat with “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham. Later, TWICE will take the stage for a musical performance.

Who else is heading to “The Tonight Show”? Complete listings follow:

Thursday, March 2: Guests include Brendan Fraser, Tan France and musical guest Lizzy McAlpine. Show #1806

Friday, March 3: Guests include Tessa Thompson, Andy Cohen and musical guest The National. Show #1807

Monday, March 6: Guests include Chance the Rapper, Maude Apatow and musical guest Chance the Rapper. Show #1808

Tuesday, March 7: Guests include Adam Driver, Ana Gasteyer and musical guest Macklemore Ft. Morray. Show #1809

Wednesday, March 8: Guests include Kerry Washington and musical guest St. Vincent. Show #1810

Thursday, March 9: Guests include Jenna Ortega, Hannah Waddingham and musical guest TWICE. Show #1811