Tomorrow x Together Delivers Performance On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Early Look)

Fresh off hitting #1 on the Billboard 200, Tomorrow x Together pays a visit to “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The star global group delivers a performance on Monday’s edition of the CBS talk show. Said performance, fittingly, garnered eager anticipation in the build-up to the broadcast.

The performance closes an episode that also features in-studio appearances by Joel McHale and Wanda Sykes, as well as a comedy segment with Dave Bautista and Jenny Slate.

The episode was to begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT on CBS; the TXT performance should start at around 1:25AM. First-look photos follow: