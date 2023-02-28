in TV News

Tomorrow x Together Delivers Performance On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Early Look)

TXT takes the stage on Monday’s “Corden.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 27, 2023, with guests Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, and Tomorrow X Together. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Fresh off hitting #1 on the Billboard 200, Tomorrow x Together pays a visit to “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The star global group delivers a performance on Monday’s edition of the CBS talk show. Said performance, fittingly, garnered eager anticipation in the build-up to the broadcast.

The performance closes an episode that also features in-studio appearances by Joel McHale and Wanda Sykes, as well as a comedy segment with Dave Bautista and Jenny Slate.

The episode was to begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT on CBS; the TXT performance should start at around 1:25AM. First-look photos follow:

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 27, 2023, with guests Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, and Tomorrow X Together. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 27, 2023, with guests Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, and Tomorrow X Together. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 27, 2023, with guests Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, and Tomorrow X Together. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Dave Bautista and James Corden do a little “Good Cop Bad Cop” with Jenny Slate on The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday February 27, 2023. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 27, 2023, with guests Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, and Tomorrow X Together. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 27, 2023, with guests Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, and Tomorrow X Together. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 27, 2023, with guests Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, and Tomorrow X Together. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 27, 2023, with guests Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, and Tomorrow X Together. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 27, 2023, with guests Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, and Tomorrow X Together. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 27, 2023, with guests Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, and Tomorrow X Together. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 27, 2023, with guests Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, and Tomorrow X Together. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 27, 2023, with guests Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, and Tomorrow X Together. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 27, 2023, with guests Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, and Tomorrow X Together. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 27, 2023, with guests Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, and Tomorrow X Together. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

cbsjames cordenthe late late showtomorrow x togethertxt

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  2. ●▬▬▬▬PART TIME JOBS▬▬▬▬▬●Google is now paying $17000 to $22000 per month for operating online from home. i have joined this job 2 months ago and i have earned $20544 in my first month from this job. i can say my life is changed-absolutely for the better! check it out what i do, Copy Here══════►► WORK AT HOME

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Gigi Hadid, Chase Stokes Chat, Play Game On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)