Tomorrow x Together Delivers Performance On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Early Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 27, 2023, with guests Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, and Tomorrow X Together. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Fresh off hitting #1 on the Billboard 200, Tomorrow x Together pays a visit to “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
The star global group delivers a performance on Monday’s edition of the CBS talk show. Said performance, fittingly, garnered eager anticipation in the build-up to the broadcast.
The performance closes an episode that also features in-studio appearances by Joel McHale and Wanda Sykes, as well as a comedy segment with Dave Bautista and Jenny Slate.
The episode was to begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT on CBS; the TXT performance should start at around 1:25AM. First-look photos follow:
Dave Bautista and James Corden do a little “Good Cop Bad Cop” with Jenny Slate on The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday February 27, 2023. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Comments
They are my oppas
