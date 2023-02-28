in TV News

“Scream VI” Star Melissa Barrera Confirmed For March 7 “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Episode

Melissa Barrera will appear on an upcoming “Late Night.”

Melissa Barrera - February 2023 Instagram selfie via @melissabarreram

Ahead of the film’s release, “Scream VI” star Melissa Barrera will make a late-night talk show appearance.

Barrera will appear on the March 7 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” That night’s episode will also feature interviews with Ike Barinholz and Margaret Atwood.

Urian Hackney will additionally be sitting in with The 8G Band as part of a week-long residency.

Complete “Late Night” listings follow:

Tuesday February 28: Guests Rachel Brosnahan (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window), Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) and Francia Raisa (How I Met Your Father). Atom Willard sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1398

Wednesday, March 1: Guests Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum) and Richard Kind (East New York). Atom Willard sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1399

Thursday, March 2: Guests Jonathan Majors (Creed III) and Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six). Atom Willard sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1400

Friday, March 3: Guests David Harbour (We Have a Ghost) and Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). Zoë Brecher sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 2/13/23)

Monday, March 6: Guests Hank Azaria (Hello, Tomorrow!) and Diane Morgan (Cunk on Earth). Urian Hackney sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1401

Tuesday, March 7: Guests Ike Barinholtz (History of the World: Part II), Melissa Barrera (Scream VI), Margaret Atwood (Old Babes in the Wood: Stories). Urian Hackney sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1402

