Gigi Hadid, Chase Stokes Chat, Play Game On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1803 -- Pictured: (l-r) Model Gigi Hadid during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 27, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
A stacked “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” featured Gigi Hadid and Chase Stokes as guests.
In addition to interviews, Hadid and Stokes took part in a game of “WILL U B MY BFF” alongside Jimmy and Tariq.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Tonight Show” episode also featured appearances by Micky Dolenz and Dierks Bentley. Dolenz joined Fallon for an interview, while Bentley took the stage for a musical performance.
The episode aired at 11:35 PM on the east coast – and will start at the same time in the west. A video of the “BFF” segment follows, as do photos from the taping.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1803 — Pictured: (l-r) Announcer Steve Higgins and model Gigi Hadid play “Will U B MY BFF” on Monday, February 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1803 — Pictured: (l-r) Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, actor Chase Stokes, and host Jimmy Fallon play “Will U B MY BFF” on Monday, February 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1803 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Gigi Hadid, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, actor Chase Stokes, and host Jimmy Fallon play “Will U B MY BFF” on Monday, February 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1803 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Chase Stokes during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1803 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Gigi Hadid during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1803 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Chase Stokes during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1803 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Chase Stokes during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1803 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor/musician Micky Dolenz during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1803 — Pictured: Musical guest Dierks Bentley performs on Monday, February 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1803 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Gigi Hadid during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1803 — Pictured: Musical guest Dierks Bentley performs on Monday, February 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1803 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Gigi Hadid during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
chase stokes dierks bentley gigi hadid jimmy fallon Micky dolenz nbc the tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…