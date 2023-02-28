Gigi Hadid, Chase Stokes Chat, Play Game On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

A stacked “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” featured Gigi Hadid and Chase Stokes as guests.

In addition to interviews, Hadid and Stokes took part in a game of “WILL U B MY BFF” alongside Jimmy and Tariq.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Tonight Show” episode also featured appearances by Micky Dolenz and Dierks Bentley. Dolenz joined Fallon for an interview, while Bentley took the stage for a musical performance.

The episode aired at 11:35 PM on the east coast – and will start at the same time in the west. A video of the “BFF” segment follows, as do photos from the taping.