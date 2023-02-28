in TV News

Dove Cameron, Charles Melton Appear Together In Episode 3 Of “History Of The World, Part II” (First Look)

Hulu shares an early look at the upcoming episode.

History of the World, Part II -- Episode 103 -- Alexander Graham Bells makes (and receives) a call; Schmuck Mudman gains access to the politburo; Sigmund Freud teaches psychoanalysis. Joshy (Charles Melton) and Princess Anastasia (Dove Cameron), shown. (Photo by: Aaron Epstein/Hulu)

With less than a week remaining until the launch of Hulu’s “History Of The World, Part II,” Hulu is providing previews for forthcoming episodes.

The series’ third episode, which satirizes events involving notables like Alexander Graham Bell and Sigmund Freud, features a collaborative segment with Dove Cameron (Princess Anastasia) and Charles Melton (Joshy).

Ahead of the upcoming broadcast, Hulu shared a first look at their collaboration moment in the new broadcast.

The series — a sequel to Mel Brooks’ 1981 film “History Of The World, Part I” — will make its Hulu debut on March 6, with new episodes launching daily through March 9. The principal cast includes Brooks, Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, and Ike Barinholz, and an array of guest stars will appear throughout the run.

First-look photos from Dove Cameron and Charles Melton’s appearance follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

