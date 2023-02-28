Dove Cameron, Charles Melton Appear Together In Episode 3 Of “History Of The World, Part II” (First Look)

With less than a week remaining until the launch of Hulu’s “History Of The World, Part II,” Hulu is providing previews for forthcoming episodes.

The series’ third episode, which satirizes events involving notables like Alexander Graham Bell and Sigmund Freud, features a collaborative segment with Dove Cameron (Princess Anastasia) and Charles Melton (Joshy).

Ahead of the upcoming broadcast, Hulu shared a first look at their collaboration moment in the new broadcast.

The series — a sequel to Mel Brooks’ 1981 film “History Of The World, Part I” — will make its Hulu debut on March 6, with new episodes launching daily through March 9. The principal cast includes Brooks, Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, and Ike Barinholz, and an array of guest stars will appear throughout the run.

First-look photos from Dove Cameron and Charles Melton’s appearance follow: