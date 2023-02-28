Halsey’s “Die 4 Me,” Latto & LU KALA’s “Lottery” Tie For Most Added At Pop Radio

Halsey’s “Die 4 Me” and Latto’s “Lottery (featuring LU KALA)” both continue to win support at pop radio. The two songs share this week’s most added honor.

Each won adds from 32 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Three songs follow in a tie for third place on the Mediabase pop add board; PinkPantheress & Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a liar,” Niall Horan’s “Heaven,” and Miguel’s “Sure Thing” each landed at 31 stations.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” (19 adds, 6th-most), Bebe Rexha’s “Heart Wants What It Wants” (17 adds, 7th-most), XG’s “Left Right” (15 adds, 8th-most), Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God” (12 adds, 9th-most, tie), and P!nk’s “TRUSTFALL” (12 adds, 9th-most, tie).