Niall Horan Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1397 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-Songwriter Niall Horan during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 27, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Back from a brief hiatus, “Late Night With Seth Meyers” airs an original installment Monday night.
The episode features a visit from Niall Horan.
Horan, who takes part on an interview on the episode, will be coaching on the upcoming season of NBC’s long-running “The Voice.” Horan is also at the start of a new album era; his single “Heaven” arrived earlier this month.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Late Night” also features a chat with this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” host Woody Harrelson.
The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow.
