Fall Out Boy’s “Love From The Other Side” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

Fall Out Boy’s “Love From The Other Side” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Love From The Other Side” seizes the throne from Weezer’s “Records.”
The Fall Out Boy single garnered ~2,576 spins during the February 19-25 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 244.
Linkin Park’s ‘Lost” rises five places to #2 on this week’s chart, while “Records” drops to #3 on the new listing.
Lovelytheband’s “Sail Away” enjoys a one-place rise to #4, and MANESKIN’s “THE LONELIEST” drops one level to #5.
Comments
Excellent work, Mike. I value your work since thanks to one simple online job, I’m currently making over $36,000 every month! I am aware that you are currently earning a sizable sum of money eb-51 online from just $29,000 these are straightforward online operating tasks.
.
.
Simply click the link————————>>> GOOGLE HOME JOBS
Loading…