Fall Out Boy’s “Love From The Other Side” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

Fall Out Boy’s “Love From The Other Side” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Love From The Other Side” seizes the throne from Weezer’s “Records.”

The Fall Out Boy single garnered ~2,576 spins during the February 19-25 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 244.

Linkin Park’s ‘Lost” rises five places to #2 on this week’s chart, while “Records” drops to #3 on the new listing.

Lovelytheband’s “Sail Away” enjoys a one-place rise to #4, and MANESKIN’s “THE LONELIEST” drops one level to #5.