“Outer Banks” Star Madison Bailey Appears On February 27 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J117 -- Pictured: Madison Bailey -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
As fans begin binging the third season of “Outer Banks,” star Madison Bailey partakes in a daytime talk show interview.
The actress appears on the Monday, February 27 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
In addition to the interview with Bailey, the February 27 “Kelly” features appearances by Anthony Mackie and members of Xscape and SWV. Kelly also performs “Stayaway” for her daily Kelly-Oke cover.
The episode will air Monday afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy first-look photos from the recent taping.
