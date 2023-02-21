Latto & LU KALA’s “Lottery” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

In addition to earning the most added honor at rhythmic radio, Latto’s “Lottery (featuring LU KALA)” tops this week’s Mediabase pop radio aadd board.

“Lottery” won support from 91 Mediabase-monitored stations this week. The impressive count will allow the song to continue its fast climb up the chart.

Niall Horan’s “Heaven,” a new playlist option for 85 stations, ranks as second-most added.

Bebe Rexha’s “Heart Wants What It Wants” takes third on the Mediabase add board with 53 pickups, while an add count of 38 slots Zara Larsson’s “Can’t Tame Her” in fourth.

Picked up by 34 stations, Lizzo’s “Special (featuring SZA)” lands in fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options; The Kid LAROI’s “Love Again” (23 adds, 6th-most), PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s a liar (featuring Ice Spice)” (22 adds, 7th-most), Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” (21 adds, 8th-most), Sam Smith’s “I’m Not Here To Make Friends)” (20 adds, 9th-most), and Miguel’s “Sure Thing” (19 adds, 10th-most).