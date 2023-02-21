Pink Appears For Interview, Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

In support and celebration of her new album “TRUSTFALL,” P!nk appears on Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The music superstar first appears for an interview on Tuesday’s broadcast. Later, she takes the stage for a musical performance.

In addition to P!nk, Tuesday’s “Colbert” features a visit from “Creed III” star Jonathan Majors.

Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping. That “first look” follows.