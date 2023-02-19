Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God” Enjoys 2nd Week As Country Radio’s #1 Song

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God” retains the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The collaboration, which is also taking flight at pop and hot adult contemporary radio, spends a second consecutive week in the pinnacle position.

“Thank God” keep its throne by generating the most Mediabase chart points during the February 12-18 tracking period. “Thank God” also leads in airplay, although it ranks second for audience impressions.

Morgan Wallen’s “Thought You Should Know,” which holds at #2 on the chart, takes first place for audience.

Luke Combs’ “Going, Going, Gone” stays at #3, Lainey Wilson’s “Heart Like A Truck” rises one spot to #4, and Jason Aldean’s “That’s What Tequila Does” ascends one level to #5.