Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” Officially Reaches Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Lavender Haze” indeed reaches the Top 10 on the pop radio chart.

Taylor Swift - Lavender Haze video screenshot | Republic/UMG/TS

Making good on the projection, Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The #11 song last week, “Lavender Haze” earns #10 on the new listing.

The “Midnights” single received ~9,422 spins during the February 12-18 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 710.

“Lavender Haze,” the only new addition to this week’s Top 10, joins Swift’s fellow single “Anti-Hero” in the region. That song, a former #1 on the chart, drops one place to #9 this week.

“Lavender Haze” is also charting at hot adult contemporary, where it spends another week at #11.

