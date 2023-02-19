Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” Officially Reaches Top 10 At Pop Radio

Making good on the projection, Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
The #11 song last week, “Lavender Haze” earns #10 on the new listing.
The “Midnights” single received ~9,422 spins during the February 12-18 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 710.
“Lavender Haze,” the only new addition to this week’s Top 10, joins Swift’s fellow single “Anti-Hero” in the region. That song, a former #1 on the chart, drops one place to #9 this week.
“Lavender Haze” is also charting at hot adult contemporary, where it spends another week at #11.
