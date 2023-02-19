Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio In Just 6th Week On Chart

In the fastest rise to #1 since 2016, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Flowers” claims #1 thanks to the ~17,481 spins it received during the February 12-18 tracking period. The count bests last week’s mark by 1,770 — another massive gain for a song that has been soaring up the chart since its debut.

“Flowers” notably earns #1 in just its sixth week on the listing. The gain represents the fastest trip to #1 since mid-2016, when Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling” also reached the apex in its sixth week.

The last song to reach #1 more quickly was Adele’s late-2015 release “Hello,” which claimed the top spot in just five weeks.

“Flowers,” which marks Cyrus’ first pop radio #1 since 2013’s “Wrecking Ball,” is also faring well at the hot adult contemporary format. It ascends to #2 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart this week.

As for the new pop chart, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” rises two spots to #2. The Weekend’s “Die For You” falls two spots to #3 this week, and Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” drops two levels to #4. David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” concurrently stays in the #5 spot.