Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
Credited with ~6,048 spins during the February 12-18 tracking period, “Made You Look” rises two places to the pinnacle position on this week’s listing. The hit single’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 550.
Up three places, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” grabs #2 on the new chart. David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” falls one spot to #3.
Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” last week’s chart-topper, takes #4 this week. Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” meanwhile drops one spot to #5.
Comments
I’m really appreciative of Google for approving these guidelines, and I now have a responsibility to pay and distribute the money to everyone on Sunday. Given that I was laid off a year ago in a terrible economy, it’s amazing bw-32 that Google pays a wonderful wage from home of $6,850 per week.
.
.
This is where I began, so———————————>>> WORK AT HOME
Loading…