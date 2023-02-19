in Music News

Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” Officially Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Made You Look” ascends to #1 on this week’s chart.

Meghan Trainor - Made You Look video screenshot | Epic

Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Credited with ~6,048 spins during the February 12-18 tracking period, “Made You Look” rises two places to the pinnacle position on this week’s listing. The hit single’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 550.

Up three places, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” grabs #2 on the new chart. David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” falls one spot to #3.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” last week’s chart-topper, takes #4 this week. Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” meanwhile drops one spot to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

