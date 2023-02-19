in Music News

Niall Horan’s “Heaven,” Miguel’s “Sure Thing,” PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s a liar” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Three songs debut on this week’s pop chart.

Despite not arriving until late in the February 12-18 tracking period, Niall Horan’s “Heaven” earned enough airplay for a Top 40 position on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Miguel’s “Sure Thing” and PinkPantheress’ “boy’s a liar” also earn Top 40 positions this week.

— Credited with 856 spins in its abbreviated first week, “Heaven” debuts at #32 on this week’s chart.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “Sure Thing” earns #35 on the strength of its 643 tracking period plays (+402).

“Boy’s a liar,” the recipient of 496 spins (+380), rises thirteen places to #38. The Mediabase solely credits PinkPantheress as of press time, but spins on the immensely popular Ice Spice remix (“Boy’s a liar pt. 2”) will also count toward its chart placement.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

