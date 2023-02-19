Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” Latto & LU KALA’s “Lottery,” XG’s “Left Right” Officially Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” Latto’s “Lottery (featuring LU KALA),” and XG’s “Left Right” are making moves just below the official Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The songs officially secure Top 50 positions this week.
Played 363 times during the February 12-18 tracking period (+315), “Last Night” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #41 song. It was #72 last week.
“Lottery,” which arrived inside the official tracking period, earns #42 with 329 opening week spins.
Up nine places, “Left Right” earns #46. The XG single garnered 187 spins during the tracking period (+88).
Comments
Loading…