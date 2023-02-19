in Music News

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” Latto & LU KALA’s “Lottery,” XG’s “Left Right” Officially Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

The songs are gaining traction at the pop radio format.

Morgan Wallen - Last Night audio cover | YouTube | Big Loud/Republic

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” Latto’s “Lottery (featuring LU KALA),” and XG’s “Left Right” are making moves just below the official Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The songs officially secure Top 50 positions this week.

Played 363 times during the February 12-18 tracking period (+315), “Last Night” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #41 song. It was #72 last week.

“Lottery,” which arrived inside the official tracking period, earns #42 with 329 opening week spins.

Up nine places, “Left Right” earns #46. The XG single garnered 187 spins during the tracking period (+88).

last nightlattoleft rightlotterylu kalamorgan wallenxg

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Niall Horan’s “Heaven,” Miguel’s “Sure Thing,” PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s a liar” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God” Enjoys 2nd Week As Country Radio’s #1 Song