in Music News

Lizzo & SZA’s “Special,” The Kid LAROI’s “Love Again” Make Top 20 At Pop Radio; Tyga, Jhene Aiko & Pop Smoke, Lonnie Top 25

“Special” and “Love Again” enter the Top 20 on this week’s pop chart.

Lizzo - Special ft. SZA | YouTube Audio Cover | Atlantic

One week after debuting, Lizzo’s “Special (featuring SZA)” flies into the Top 20 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The Kid LAROI’s “Love Again” also enters that region of the chart.

Tyga, Jhene Aiko & Pop Smoke’s “Sunshine” and Lonnie’s “One Night Stand” concurrently go Top 25.

— Played 4,342 times during the February 12-18 tracking period (+3,078), “Special” rises fourteen places to #17.

Up five places, “Love Again” earns #20. The single posted a tracking period play count of 3,668 (+1,651).

Credited with 2,024 spins (+196), “Sunshine” rises three spots to #24.

“One Night Stand” also rises three spots, in its case moving from #28 to #25. Lonnie’s breakthrough received 1,979 spins (+200).

jhene aikolizzolonnielove againone night standpop smokespecialsunshineszathe kid laroityga

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio In Just 6th Week On Chart

Niall Horan’s “Heaven,” Miguel’s “Sure Thing,” PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s a liar” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio