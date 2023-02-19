Lizzo & SZA’s “Special,” The Kid LAROI’s “Love Again” Make Top 20 At Pop Radio; Tyga, Jhene Aiko & Pop Smoke, Lonnie Top 25

One week after debuting, Lizzo’s “Special (featuring SZA)” flies into the Top 20 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The Kid LAROI’s “Love Again” also enters that region of the chart.
Tyga, Jhene Aiko & Pop Smoke’s “Sunshine” and Lonnie’s “One Night Stand” concurrently go Top 25.
— Played 4,342 times during the February 12-18 tracking period (+3,078), “Special” rises fourteen places to #17.
Up five places, “Love Again” earns #20. The single posted a tracking period play count of 3,668 (+1,651).
Credited with 2,024 spins (+196), “Sunshine” rises three spots to #24.
“One Night Stand” also rises three spots, in its case moving from #28 to #25. Lonnie’s breakthrough received 1,979 spins (+200).
Comments
Loading…