Anabel Englund’s “Need Me Right” Returns To #1 At US Dance Radio, Earning 2nd Week On Top

After rising to #1 on the Mediabase US dance radio chart two weeks ago, Anabel Englund’s “Need Me Right” fell to #2 last week.

It reclaims the spot on this week’s listing.

Indeed, “Need Me Right” claims a second week at #1 thanks to the ~539 spins it received during the February 12-18 tracking period. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 66 spins.

Joel Corry & Tom Grennan’s “Fearless,” last week’s leader, drops to #2.

Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35” rises two spots to #3, while Imanbek & Jay Sean’s “Gone (Da Da Da)” slides one spot to #4.

Up two places, Bonnie & Clyde & Fomo’s “Need Ya” claims #5 on this week’s dance chart.