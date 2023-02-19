in Music News

Anabel Englund’s “Need Me Right” Returns To #1 At US Dance Radio, Earning 2nd Week On Top

“Need Me Right” reclaims the throne at dance.

Anabel Englund - Need Me Right | Video Screenshot | Ultra Records

After rising to #1 on the Mediabase US dance radio chart two weeks ago, Anabel Englund’s “Need Me Right” fell to #2 last week.

It reclaims the spot on this week’s listing.

Indeed, “Need Me Right” claims a second week at #1 thanks to the ~539 spins it received during the February 12-18 tracking period. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 66 spins.

Joel Corry & Tom Grennan’s “Fearless,” last week’s leader, drops to #2.

Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35” rises two spots to #3, while Imanbek & Jay Sean’s “Gone (Da Da Da)” slides one spot to #4.

Up two places, Bonnie & Clyde & Fomo’s “Need Ya” claims #5 on this week’s dance chart.

anabel englundbonnie & clydefomoimanbekjay seanjoel corryneed me righttate mcraetiestotom grennan

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I’m really appreciative of Google for approving these guidelines, and I now have a responsibility to pay and distribute the money to everyone on Sunday. Given that I was laid off a year ago in a terrible economy, it’s amazing bw-33 that Google pays a wonderful wage from home of $6,850 per week.
    .
    .
    This is where I began, so———————————>>> WORK AT HOME

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” Officially Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio