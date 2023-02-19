Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” officially reaches #1 at both rhythmic and urban radio this week.
The hit single enjoys a four-place gain to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart, while ascending one level to the top spot on the Mediabase urban listing.
— “Just Wanna Rock” received ~5,813 rhythmic spins during the February 12-18 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a massive 778.
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” holds at #2 on the rhythmic chart, while SZA’s “Kill Bill” rises four spots to #3. SZA’s “Shirt,” last week’s #1, drops to #4.
Up one place, Coi Leray’s “Players” grabs #5.
— “Just Wanna Rock” meanwhile garnered ~7,213 tracking period spins at urban (+696).
Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” rises one spot to #2, as “Shirt” drops two places to #3.
Drake & 21 Savage’s “Flex” holds at #4, and GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” stays at #5.
Comments
I’m really appreciative of Google for approving these guidelines, and I now have a responsibility to pay and distribute the money to everyone on Sunday. Given that I was laid off a year ago in a terrible economy, it’s amazing bw-34 that Google pays a wonderful wage from home of $6,850 per week.
.
.
This is where I began, so———————————>>> WORK AT HOME
Loading…