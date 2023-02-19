in Music News

Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

“Just Wanna Rock” jumps to #1 at both formats.

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock cover | Atlantic Records

Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” officially reaches #1 at both rhythmic and urban radio this week.

The hit single enjoys a four-place gain to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart, while ascending one level to the top spot on the Mediabase urban listing.

— “Just Wanna Rock” received ~5,813 rhythmic spins during the February 12-18 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a massive 778.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” holds at #2 on the rhythmic chart, while SZA’s “Kill Bill” rises four spots to #3. SZA’s “Shirt,” last week’s #1, drops to #4.

Up one place, Coi Leray’s “Players” grabs #5.

— “Just Wanna Rock” meanwhile garnered ~7,213 tracking period spins at urban (+696).

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” rises one spot to #2, as “Shirt” drops two places to #3.

Drake & 21 Savage’s “Flex” holds at #4, and GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” stays at #5.

21 savagecardi bChris Browncoi lerayDrakeglorillajust wanna rocklil uzi vertmetro boominszathe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I’m really appreciative of Google for approving these guidelines, and I now have a responsibility to pay and distribute the money to everyone on Sunday. Given that I was laid off a year ago in a terrible economy, it’s amazing bw-34 that Google pays a wonderful wage from home of $6,850 per week.
    .
    .
    This is where I began, so———————————>>> WORK AT HOME

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Breckie Hill Looks Beautiful In New Instagram Selfies, Follower Count Continues To Soar

Anabel Englund’s “Need Me Right” Returns To #1 At US Dance Radio, Earning 2nd Week On Top