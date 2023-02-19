Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic & Urban Radio

Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” officially reaches #1 at both rhythmic and urban radio this week.

The hit single enjoys a four-place gain to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart, while ascending one level to the top spot on the Mediabase urban listing.

— “Just Wanna Rock” received ~5,813 rhythmic spins during the February 12-18 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a massive 778.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” holds at #2 on the rhythmic chart, while SZA’s “Kill Bill” rises four spots to #3. SZA’s “Shirt,” last week’s #1, drops to #4.

Up one place, Coi Leray’s “Players” grabs #5.

— “Just Wanna Rock” meanwhile garnered ~7,213 tracking period spins at urban (+696).

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” rises one spot to #2, as “Shirt” drops two places to #3.

Drake & 21 Savage’s “Flex” holds at #4, and GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” stays at #5.