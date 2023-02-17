Niall Horan, Orlando Bloom Visit “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

In conjunction with the release of his new single “Heaven,” Niall Horan appears on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The music superstar, who once led a “takeover” of the CBS late-night talk show, takes part in the discussion on Thursday’s episode. Actor Orlando Bloom also appears as part of the interview.

In addition to the Horan and Bloom appearances, Thursday’s “Corden” features a segment with Gordon Ramsay.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 12:35AM ET — very shortly after Horan’s new single launched on digital platforms. First-look photos follow.