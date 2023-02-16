in TV News

Travis Kelce, Jay Hernandez, Samara Joy Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The Super Bowl champion appears on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1801 -- Pictured: (l-r) Professional football player Travis Kelce and host Jimmy Fallon sing together on Thursday, February 16, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Amid that he will make his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut, Travis Kelce appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The appearance, of course, comes on the heels of another major career milestone: Kelce and his fellow Kansas City Chiefs just won Super Bowl LVII.

Kelce appears on Thursday’s edition of the late-night talk show; “Magnum PI” star Jay Hernandez also appears as an interview guest, while Best New Artist Grammy winner Samara Joy delivers the musical performance.

James Spader, who was originally advertised as the lead guest, was removed from the lineup earlier Thursday morning. A new date has not yet been announced.

Complete listings follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1801 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jay Hernandez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 16, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1801 — Pictured: (l-r) Professional football player Travis Kelce and host Jimmy Fallon sing together on Thursday, February 16, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1801 — Pictured: Musical guest Samara Joy performs on Thursday, February 16, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
