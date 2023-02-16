Travis Kelce, Jay Hernandez, Samara Joy Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Amid that he will make his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut, Travis Kelce appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The appearance, of course, comes on the heels of another major career milestone: Kelce and his fellow Kansas City Chiefs just won Super Bowl LVII.

Kelce appears on Thursday’s edition of the late-night talk show; “Magnum PI” star Jay Hernandez also appears as an interview guest, while Best New Artist Grammy winner Samara Joy delivers the musical performance.

James Spader, who was originally advertised as the lead guest, was removed from the lineup earlier Thursday morning. A new date has not yet been announced.

Complete listings follow: