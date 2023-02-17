in Music News

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Leading Race For #1 At Pop Radio

The rapidly rising song could reach the top by this week.

Flowers video screenshot | Columbia

As we reach the latter stage of the February 12-18 tracking period, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is leading the race for #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Flowers” received 12,249 spins during the first five days of the tracking week. Up 12% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Flowers” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. Based on its current lead and strong rate of growth, “Flowers” should be able to retain the throne through the close of tracking.

The only conceivable threat is Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin’.” But insofar as that song is presently #3 with about fewer spins (11,892) and a smaller rate of gain (+8.3%), “Flowers” represents the frontrunner.

Headline Planet will for any shifts in momentum.

21 savagecreepin'flowersmetro boominMiley Cyrusthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

