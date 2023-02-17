Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Leading Race For #1 At Pop Radio

As we reach the latter stage of the February 12-18 tracking period, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is leading the race for #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Flowers” received 12,249 spins during the first five days of the tracking week. Up 12% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Flowers” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. Based on its current lead and strong rate of growth, “Flowers” should be able to retain the throne through the close of tracking.

The only conceivable threat is Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin’.” But insofar as that song is presently #3 with about fewer spins (11,892) and a smaller rate of gain (+8.3%), “Flowers” represents the frontrunner.

Headline Planet will for any shifts in momentum.