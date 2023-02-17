Gracie Abrams Scheduled To Perform On February 23 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Gracie Abrams’ eagerly anticipated album “Good Riddance” arrives on Friday, February 24.
On the eve of that release day, Abrams will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
Indeed, ABC lists Abrams as the musical guest for the Thursday, February 23 “Kimmel.” That day’s broadcast will also feature Anthony Mackie and Chris Distefano.
Since “Kimmel” is taking off Monday for Presidents’ Day, it will air originals between Tuesday, February 21 and Friday, February 24. The official lineup follows:
Monday, Feb. 20 (OAD: 2/14/23)
1. Milo Ventimiglia (“The Company You Keep”) 2. Charles Barkley (“Inside the NBA”) 3. Musical Guest Paramore
Tuesday, Feb. 21
1. Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws”) 2. RZA (“Wu-Tang: An American Saga”) 3. Musical Guest Bailey Zimmerman
Wednesday, Feb. 22
1. Keri Russell (“Cocaine Bear”) 2. Ms. Pat (“The Ms. Pat Show”) 3. Musical Guest Logic
Thursday, Feb. 23
1. Anthony Mackie (“We Have a Ghost”) 2. Chris Distefano (“Super Maximum Retro Show”) 3. Musical Guest Gracie Abrams
Friday, Feb. 24
1. Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”) 2. Camila Morrone (“Daisy Jones & The Six“)
Comments
Loading…