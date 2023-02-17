in TV News

Gracie Abrams Scheduled To Perform On February 23 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Her album “Good Riddance” arrives on Friday.

Gracie Abrams’ eagerly anticipated album “Good Riddance” arrives on Friday, February 24.

On the eve of that release day, Abrams will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Indeed, ABC lists Abrams as the musical guest for the Thursday, February 23 “Kimmel.” That day’s broadcast will also feature Anthony Mackie and Chris Distefano.

Since “Kimmel” is taking off Monday for Presidents’ Day, it will air originals between Tuesday, February 21 and Friday, February 24. The official lineup follows:

Monday, Feb. 20 (OAD: 2/14/23)
1. Milo Ventimiglia (“The Company You Keep”) 2. Charles Barkley (“Inside the NBA”) 3. Musical Guest Paramore

Tuesday, Feb. 21
1. Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws”) 2. RZA (“Wu-Tang: An American Saga”) 3. Musical Guest Bailey Zimmerman

Wednesday, Feb. 22
1. Keri Russell (“Cocaine Bear”) 2. Ms. Pat (“The Ms. Pat Show”) 3. Musical Guest Logic

Thursday, Feb. 23
1. Anthony Mackie (“We Have a Ghost”) 2. Chris Distefano (“Super Maximum Retro Show”) 3. Musical Guest Gracie Abrams

Friday, Feb. 24
1. Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”) 2. Camila Morrone (“Daisy Jones & The Six“)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

