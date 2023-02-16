Travis Kelce, Jenna Ortega Announced As Upcoming “Saturday Night Live” Hosts; Kelsea Ballerini, The 1975 Set To Perform

News had already broken that “Saturday Night Live” would be returning the weekend of February 25 with Woody Harrelson as host and Jack White as musical guest.

Thursday night, NBC just confirmed the subsequent two lineups. And they are very compelling!

The March 4 broadcast will feature Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce as host. Kelsea Ballerini will take the stage as that night’s musical guest.

The following week, Jenna Ortega will host the iconic variety show. The 1975 will be the musical guest on that March 11 broadcast.

Kelce, Ballerini, and Ortega are all making their debuts as “SNL” principals; The 1975 will be appearing as musical guest for the second time.