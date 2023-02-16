Madison Bailey To Support “Outer Banks” On March 2 “Jennifer Hudson Show”

To support and celebrate the new season of “Outer Banks,” star Madison Bailey will make a daytime television appearance.
Bailey will appear on the March 2 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature appearances by Ernie Hudson and Cameron David.
Season 3 of “Outer Banks” hits Netflix on February 23.
A complete look at upcoming “Jennifer Hudson Show” listings follows:
February 17 – Jay Ellis, Zach Stafford and Sam Sanders
February 20 – Chelsea Handler, Nico Parker
February 21 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Melissa Rauch, musical guest Rotimi
February 22 – Janelle James, Captain Sandy Yawn
February 23 – Rita Wilson, “Young Dylan,” Monique Kelley
February 24 – Larry Wilmore
February 27 – Joel McHale, David Riherd, McKenna Reitz
February 28 – DJ Khaled, Diego Boneta
March 1 – Jo Koy, Ashley McBryde
March 2 – Ernie Hudson, Madison Bailey, Cameron David
March 3 – Paula Abdul, Jillian Michaels, Adam Baz
