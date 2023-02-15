Lauren Spencer Smith Performs On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (First Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 13, 2023, with guests Alison Brie, Dave Franco, and Lauren Spencer-Smith. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
As Valentine’s Day festivities come to an end, Lauren Spencer Smith takes the stage for a late-night television performance.
The artist, who just released her new song “Best Friend Breakup,” performs on Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
The performance follows host James Corden’s interview with “Somebody I Used To Know” principals (and spouses) Dave Franco and Alison Brie.
Filmed in advance, the episode was to air at 12:35AM ET/PT on CBS. The Lauren Spencer Smith performance should start at around 1:25AM.
First-look photos follow:
