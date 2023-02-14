Lizzo & SZA’s “Special” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

In addition to ruling the rhythmic and hot adult contemporary radio add board, Lizzo’s “Special (featuring SZA)” earns the most added honor at pop radio.

“Special,” which already holds a Top 40 position on the format’s airplay chart, won support from another 123 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Picked up by 34 stations, The Kid LAROI’s “Love Again” follows in second place on this week’s Mediabase pop add board.

Miguel’s “Sure Thing” takes third place with 33 adds, while an add count of 28 slots Coi Leray’s “Players” in fourth.

A new playlist option for 27 stations, PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s a liar” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Renee Rapp’s “Too Well” (22 adds, 6th-most), XG’s “Left Right” (16 adds, 7th-most), Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” (15 adds, 8th-most, tie), Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35” (15 adds, 8th-most, tie), Mimi Webb’s “Red Flags” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Sam Smith’s “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie).