Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Daviss Appear On Wednesday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

They support their new projects on “Kelly.”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J108 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jonathan Daviss, Evangeline Lilly -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” premieres this week, and the new season of “Outer Banks” launches next week. In support of the projects, principals from the two projects appear on Wednesday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Lilly appears in support of “Ant-Man,” while Daviss promotes “Outer Banks.”

In addition to interviews with “Kelly,” Lilly and Daviss play a quiz game. They also take part in a cake designing segment.

The episode will hit the airwaves later Wednesday; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photos from the recent taping.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J108 — Pictured: Jonathan Daviss — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J108 — Pictured: (l-r) Evangeline Lilly, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J108 — Pictured: Evangeline Lilly — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J108 — Pictured: (l-r) Jonathan Daviss, Evangeline Lilly, Kelly Gray, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J108 — Pictured: (l-r) Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Daviss, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J108 — Pictured: Evangeline Lilly — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J108 — Pictured: (l-r) Jonathan Daviss, Evangeline Lilly — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J108 — Pictured: (l-r) Jonathan Daviss, Kelly Clarkson, Evangeline Lilly — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J108 — Pictured: Evangeline Lilly — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J108 — Pictured: Jonathan Daviss — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

