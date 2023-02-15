Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Daviss Appear On Wednesday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J108 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jonathan Daviss, Evangeline Lilly -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” premieres this week, and the new season of “Outer Banks” launches next week. In support of the projects, principals from the two projects appear on Wednesday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show.”
Lilly appears in support of “Ant-Man,” while Daviss promotes “Outer Banks.”
In addition to interviews with “Kelly,” Lilly and Daviss play a quiz game. They also take part in a cake designing segment.
The episode will hit the airwaves later Wednesday; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photos from the recent taping.
Comments
