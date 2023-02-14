in TV News

Cara Delevingne, Quinta Brunson, Ashton Kutcher Appear On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

The three entertainers chat with James on the episode.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 13, 2023, with guests Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, and Ashton Kutcher. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Monday’s edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” features three discussion guests.

Cara Delevingne, Quinta Brunson, and Ashton Kutcher all appear in the “Late Late Show” studio for a chat with James. All three have active projects; Delevingne’s “Planet Sex” is launching on Hulu, Brunson’s “Abbott Elementary” is airing on ABC (“Harley Quinn,” which features voice work from Brunson, also just released a Valentine’s Day special), and Kutcher’s “Your Place Or Mine” just premiered.

The episode was to begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT. In support of the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping.

That “special look” follows:

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 13, 2023, with guests Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, and Ashton Kutcher. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 13, 2023, with guests Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, and Ashton Kutcher. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 13, 2023, with guests Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, and Ashton Kutcher. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 13, 2023, with guests Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, and Ashton Kutcher. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 13, 2023, with guests Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, and Ashton Kutcher. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 13, 2023, with guests Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, and Ashton Kutcher. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 13, 2023, with guests Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, and Ashton Kutcher. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 13, 2023, with guests Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, and Ashton Kutcher. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 13, 2023, with guests Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, and Ashton Kutcher. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, February 13, 2023, with guests Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, and Ashton Kutcher. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

ashton kutchercara delevingnecbsjames cordenquinta brunsonthe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kathryn Newton, David Harbour Appear For Interviews On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)