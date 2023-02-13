Kathryn Newton, David Harbour Appear For Interviews On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

Kathryn Newton, who has been making numerous media appearances in support of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” makes another one Monday night.

The actress appears for an interview on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Prior to the chat with Newton, Seth welcomes David Harbour as his lead interview guest. The broadcast also features Zoe Brecher, who will be sitting in with The 8G Band this week.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from the taping follow.