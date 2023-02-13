in TV News

Kathryn Newton, David Harbour Appear For Interviews On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

Kathryn Newton and David Harbour appear on Monday’s “Late Night.”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1393 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kathryn Newton during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 13, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Kathryn Newton, who has been making numerous media appearances in support of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” makes another one Monday night.

The actress appears for an interview on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Prior to the chat with Newton, Seth welcomes David Harbour as his lead interview guest. The broadcast also features Zoe Brecher, who will be sitting in with The 8G Band this week.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from the taping follow.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1393 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kathryn Newton during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 13, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1393 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Actor David Harbour during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 13, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

