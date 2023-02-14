in Hot On Social

Skyler Simpson Celebrates Valentine’s Day, Looks Breathtaking In New Instagram Picture

The model shares a killer new Valentine’s Day post.

Skyler Simpson looks incredible in her Valentine's Day post | Via @skylersimpsonn

As Valentine’s Day unfolds, models and influencers are beginning to post thematic content on their platforms.

Skyler Simpson is one such model; the knockout shared a shot relaxing on the couch in red underwear. To say she looks fantastic in the shot is to engage in a massive undersell.

The stunning picture amassed significant early engagement, scoring a healthy number of likes and flattering comments. Posts like this will only solidify Simpson’s status as a standout influencer — one further confirmed by an Instagram follower count in excess of 720K.

The new photo follows, as do some other recent posts.

mm

Written by Dolph Malone

Dolph Malone is a senior editor for Headline Planet and a key contributor to the music and television sectors of the publication.

An avid pop culture spectator, Dolph also helms Headline Planet's social media reporting. He, specifically, covers entertainment stories that are breaking in the key social networks.

Contact Dolph at dolph.malone[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Cara Delevingne, Quinta Brunson, Ashton Kutcher Appear On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

Lizzo & SZA’s “Special” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song