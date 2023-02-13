in Music News

Songs By Lizzo, Bizarrap & Shakira, Fall Out Boy Make Top 40 At Pop Radio; Miguel, Zara Larsson, NewJeans Top 50

“Special,” “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” and “Love From The Other Side” debut on the pop chart.

Lizzo’s “Special,” Bizarrap & Shakira’s “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” and Fall Out Boy’s “Love From The Other Side” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Miguel’s “Sure Thing,” Zara Larsson’s “Can’t Tame Her,” and NewJeans’ “Ditto” make moves just below the chart, officially earning Top 50 positions.

— Below last week’s chart at #80, “Special” flies into this week’s Top 40 at #31. The Lizzo single received 1,264 spins during the February 5-11 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,218.

Up seven places, “BZRP Music Sessions #53” enters the Top 40 at #37. The Bizarrap-Shakira release posted a tracking period play count of 530 (+297).

Played 306 times (+154), “Love From The Other Side” rises six places to #40.

— The recipient of 241 spins (+103), “Sure Thing” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #42 song. It was #52 last week.

Up twenty-six places, “Can’t Tame Her” earns #45 with 175 spins (+119).

Spun 148 times during the tracking week (+22), “Ditto” ascends six spots to #48.

