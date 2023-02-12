in Music News

Songs By RAYE & 070 Shake, Lady Gaga Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; Tiesto & Tate McRae, Coi Leray Top 20

“Escapism,” “Bloody Mary,” “10:35,” and “Players” rise at pop radio.

RAYE by Callum Walker Hutchinson / Courtesy of Human Re Sources/The Orchard

RAYE & 070 Shake’s “Escapism.” and Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” continue their climbs on the Mediabase pop radio chart, scoring Top 15 positions on this week’s listing. Tiesto & Tate McRae’s “10:35” and Coi Leray’s “Players” concurrently move into the Top 20.

— Played 6,207 times during the February 5-11 tracking period (+818), “Escapism” rises three spots to #14.

Up one spot, “Bloody Mary” takes #15 with 6,126 spins (+562).

Credited with 3,282 spins (+707), “10:35” rises two spots to a new high of #19.

The recipient of 2,934 plays (+913), “Players” enjoys a five-place lift to #20 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop chart.

