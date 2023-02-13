in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Spends 4th Week As #1 Song In America, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Top 3

Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” also makes a big move, blasting to #6.

Miley Cyrus - Flowers video screenshot | Columbia

Powered by another week of mammoth streams, sales, and radio activity, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” retains its spot atop the Billboard Hot 100.

The smash celebrates a fourth week as the #1 song in America.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” stays at #2, while Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” rockets twenty-four spots to #3 following its first full week in the market.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” rises one spot to #4 on the heels of its Grammy win, while Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” drops two rungs to #5.

— A big move takes place just outside the Top 10, as Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” rises nine spots to a new high of #6.

beyoncecuff itflowerslast nightMiley Cyrusmorgan wallen

