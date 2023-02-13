in TV News

Ratings: Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Ranks As 2nd-Most-Watched Ever

The halftime show drew nearly 119 million viewers.

Super Bowl 57 Logo, via FOX Sports Press Pass

FOX’s presentation of Super Bowl LVII was a massive success, and the halftime show was a particularly powerful contributor.

According to FOX Sports, Rihanna’s eagerly anticipated halftime show performance drew 118.7 million US viewers across FOX, FOX Deportes, and official digital platforms.

FOX touts the viewership figure as the second-best ever for a Super Bowl halftime show, trailing only the audience level attained by Katy Perry’s 2015 performance. Reports at the time said that the segment containing Perry’s performance drew 118.5 million viewers on NBC, so FOX is presumably working off a revised total in making the comparison.

Either way, the number is a phenomenal success.

As for the overall game, FOX trumpets a multi-platform viewership average of 113 million. The network adds that 182.6 million watched at least some of the game on FOX or FOX Deportee.

foxRihannasuper bowlSuper Bowl lvii

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Spends 4th Week As #1 Song In America, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Top 3

Kathryn Newton, David Harbour Appear For Interviews On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)