Ratings: Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Ranks As 2nd-Most-Watched Ever

FOX’s presentation of Super Bowl LVII was a massive success, and the halftime show was a particularly powerful contributor.

According to FOX Sports, Rihanna’s eagerly anticipated halftime show performance drew 118.7 million US viewers across FOX, FOX Deportes, and official digital platforms.

FOX touts the viewership figure as the second-best ever for a Super Bowl halftime show, trailing only the audience level attained by Katy Perry’s 2015 performance. Reports at the time said that the segment containing Perry’s performance drew 118.5 million viewers on NBC, so FOX is presumably working off a revised total in making the comparison.

Either way, the number is a phenomenal success.

As for the overall game, FOX trumpets a multi-platform viewership average of 113 million. The network adds that 182.6 million watched at least some of the game on FOX or FOX Deportee.