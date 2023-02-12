The Weeknd’s “Die For You” Celebrates 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Despite a slight week-over-week spin loss, The Weeknd’s “Die For You” retains its status as pop radio’s biggest song.
Played ~17,223 times during the February 5-11 tracking period, “Die For You” enjoys a second week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 448.
Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ Grammy-winning “Unholy” spends another week in the #2 position, while Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” flies four spots to #3.
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” stays put at #4 on this week’s chart, while David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” drops two places to #5.
