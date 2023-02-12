in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Die For You” Celebrates 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Die For You” holds atop this week’s pop chart.

Die For You video screenshot | Republic

Despite a slight week-over-week spin loss, The Weeknd’s “Die For You” retains its status as pop radio’s biggest song.

Played ~17,223 times during the February 5-11 tracking period, “Die For You” enjoys a second week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 448.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ Grammy-winning “Unholy” spends another week in the #2 position, while Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” flies four spots to #3.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” stays put at #4 on this week’s chart, while David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” drops two places to #5.

21 savagebebe rexhadavid guettadie for youkim petrasmetro boominMiley Cyrussam smiththe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Rockets Into Top 3 At Pop Radio, Again Ranks As Top Gainer