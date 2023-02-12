in Music News

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” Rockets Into Top 3 At Pop Radio, Again Ranks As Top Gainer

“Flowers” continues its rapid rise at pop radio.

Miley Cyrus - Flowers video screenshot | Columbia

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” makes yet another big move up the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, while retaining its status as the format’s greatest spin gainer.

The song, which flew to #7 last week, rockets to #3 on the new edition of the chart.

The irrefutable smash garnered ~15,710 spins during the February 5-11 tracking period, reflecting a mammoth week-over-week gain of 3,486.

That gain ranks as the pop format’s biggest airplay increase by a factor of more than two. The Kid LAROI’s “Love Again,” the next biggest gainer, added 1,508 spins during the latest tracking period.

— “Flowers” concurrently enters the Top 5 at the hot adult contemporary format.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.



